Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Mom Reveals Her Struggle With Mental Health During Choti Sarrdaarni Shoot

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's mother recently revealed about her struggle with mental health during Choti Sarrdaarni shoot.

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Mom Reveals Her Struggle With Mental Health During Choti Sarrdaarni Shoot

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, known for her TV series Choti Sarrdaarni has her own fanbase. The actor, who is also a lawyer is currently one of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 16. Her friendship with Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare and Sajid Khan is the most talked about. However, Nimrit has been feeling quite low since a couple of days at the Salman Khan hosted reality show. Now, the actor’s mother has revealed in one of her recent interviews that she struggled with mental health issues. According to Nimrit’s mother Inderpreet Kaur Ahluwalia she was ‘diagnosed with chronic fatigue’ during Choti Sarrdaarni shoot.

Also Read:

NIMRIT KAUR AHLUWALIA’S MOTHER OPENS UP ABOUT HER STRUGGLE WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES

Nimrit had said earlier this week that that she had been feeling claustrophobic since three-four days. In an interaction with ETimes, Nimrit’s mother Inderpreet told, “While playing the lead in the show Choti Sarrdaarni, she suffered from mental health issues and was diagnosed with chronic fatigue. She took a short break and was put on medication. Nimrit was strong and didn’t let this stop her. She bounced back and continued giving her best to the show.” She further added, “After a year, when she exited the show and took a sabbatical to wean herself from medication and to work towards her mental well-being. Her doctors are of the view that her temporary weight gain over the past few months is a consequence of the medication.”

Nimrit had previously shared about her health condition with Shiv and MC Stan as well. She stated that, “I had depression and anxiety for a year and it’s not like I have fully recovered. I have been on medication for a year or so, and 4-5 months before coming here. I had stopped my medication on my own. So it gets difficult”.

For more updates on Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Bigg Boss 16, check out this space at India.com.