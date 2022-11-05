Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary Gets Into an Ugly Fight With Shiv Thakare After His Remark on Ankit Gupta

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', contestants Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta get into an ugly fight.

Bigg Boss 16: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta get into an ugly fight. A promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram shows Shiv slamming Priyanka for getting involved in everything that happens in the house.

In the clip, Priyank asks Shiv to shut up and he loses his calm and points his finger at Priyanka. He keeps coming closer to her, suddenly Ankit comes in. The fight intensifies and Shiv calls Ankit ‘popat’. This irks Priyanka and the fight intensifies further.

Ankit pushes Shiv back and asks him to talk calmly and maintain distance from Priyanka.

