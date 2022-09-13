Bigg Boss 16 Promo: While everyone is excitedly awaiting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, the producers have now stoked interest with a new promo. Superstar Salman Khan indicated that there won’t be any rules in the forthcoming season of the reality program in a new Bigg Boss 16 promo that was released on Tuesday morning. The official handle of Colors TV shared the promo and captioned it, “No rules ke saath, this is BIGG BOSS TIME.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Salman Khan Reveals This Year’s Game With a Twist, Says ‘Ab Baari Hain…’ – Watch

The opening scene of the promo shows the Bigg Boss set team at work. Followed by Salman Khan saying, “Rule yeh hai ke koi rule nahi hai. There is always a first time and there is always the next time. This is Bigg Boss time.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Speaks on Learning From Salman Khan: 'He Has Told Me That I Can...'

WATCH BIGG BOSS 16 PROMO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Also Read - Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan To Shoot Special Sequence Together For Tiger 3 This Month- Deets Inside

Fans showered their excitement in the comment section. They dropped fire emojis and one of the users wrote, “O God finally Bigg Boss Aane Wala Hai.” Another user wrote, “Super excited BB16.” Others expressed their delight to see Salman Khan. One user wrote, “Miss u salman khan sir.”

Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair are some of the names that have been thrown around as potential contestants for the upcoming show, as per reports. Additionally, there are rumours that Lockk Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has been approached to join in the show.

Watch this space for further updates on Bigg Boss 16!