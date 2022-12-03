Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Bashes Archana, Housemates Pick Preferences Between Priyanka Chahar And Tina Datta

In the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, host Salman Khan held a ‘kaala dil’ task between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta.

Bigg Boss 16: There’s no end to the ongoing drama and fun in COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house. To embrace the night, former ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ celebrity contestant Niti Taylor and the most-loved, popular television actor Parth Samthaan will be seen entering the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house to promote the 4th season of ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ series. Along with the entertainment quotient comes the special ‘Vaar’ where the housemates get a reality check.

A black heart is often known for having a dark twisted soul. In the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house, host Salman Khan held a ‘kaala dil’ task between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta. The housemates were asked to choose whose heart is blacker (who is not trustworthy) between Priyanka and Tina by filling the heart-shaped containers kept in front of both. Who do you think will the housemates choose between the two for having a black heart?

Later, host Salman Khan asks the housemates to get a football and stick a photo of the contestant they think deserves to be eliminated from the house of ‘Bigg Boss’, after stating their reasons, the ball needs to be kicked out of the house. Watch out, which contestants would the housemates choose to kick out of the Bigg Boss house.

In the chain of these harsh actualities, host Salman Khan loses his cool as he bashes Archana Gautam for her behaviour in the house. Salman Khan asks Archana whether she talks the same when she is in her own house. He talks about Archana’s remark on Sumbul Touqeer Khan, ‘Shakal dekh ke Raja/Rani banao yaar’ and tells Archana that the whole nation knows her face. He further adds saying, ‘Bigg Boss aapka bhi bohot hogaya!’ which was said by Archana and warns her to not take ‘Bigg Boss’ lightly and that she does not run this show. Will Archana give justifications for Salman Khan’s questions or remain silent accepting her false behavior and comments on ‘Bigg Boss’?

