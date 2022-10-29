Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16‘s latest Shukravaar ka Vaar episode was explosive as it marked the return of its superstar host Salman Khan. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor who was earlier on a break as he was diagnosed with dengue is now back-in-action. Earlier Karan Johar was hosting the show while Salman was recovering, and the filmmaker was massively trolled for being biased towards Archana Gautam. While remaining true to his flamboyant persona the Tiger 3 actor hosted the show in his signature style. Salman schooled the contestants for their mistakes and at the same time heaped praise on Abdu Rozik.Also Read - Controversy Alert! Complaint Filed Against Sherlyn Chopra For Demanding Director Sajid Khan's Removal From 'Bigg Boss 16'- Watch Video

BIGG BOSS 16 HOST SALMAN KHAN LAUDS ABDU ROZIK

The actor said, “There is one member in the house who hasn’t been involved in any fake relationship or fights. He is still the same person till date the way he entered the show. There’s no change in his personality. Can you name him?” Gori Nagori answered, “Abdu.” Salman responded by saying, “Yes, so all of you are learning a lot from Abdu. Isn’t it.” As all contestants agreed, the Bigg Boss 16 host further added, “He is the youngest of all, yet the wisest. Very proud of you Abdu. And Abdu this credit goes to you, your parents, family, everyone!” Salman also opined that it’s the contestants who need a guardian, not Abdu. Also Read - Sumbul Bold Looks: Sumbul Touqueer Khan Aka Imlie's Offscreen Gorgeous Avatars Will Leave You Speechless, Watch Video

Abdu is a singer from Tajikistan who is making his Bollywood debut as actor in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman.

