Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Defends Tina Datta, Says THIS In Her Support

Tina mentioned that she did an X-ray and also took many painkillers to relieve that pain.

Salman Khan Defends Tina Datta: Actress Tina Datta twisted her ankle in Bigg Boss 16 a day before yesterday which led to a huge fight between Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. Both her friends instead of taking Tina’s care indulged in a nasty fight. The actress who was in intense pain took medicines and tried her best to settle this issue. But ironically Shalin blamed her to be faking that pain. Today, when Salman raised this issue, Shalin once again enacted Tina and questioned her pain. To which, Salman came to Tina Datta’s rescue.

Salman backed her saying that painkillers are to kill the pain and hence Tina could stand on her feet after seeing the doctor. Salman slammed Shalin for his ruthless actions against Tina. Khan also mentioned that instead of taking Tina's care both the boys were busy abusing and having a dirty fight.

Salman also expressed that Tina has always tried explaining to Shalin the right points. During the episode, Tina vocally presented her points, and was clear that Sumbul’s obsession didn’t allow her to explain her points to Shalin. Tina has always presented her points upfront and caught the attention of audiences. While everyone was blaming Tina, Salman said she was absolutely right and everyone wronged her.