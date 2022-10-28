Bigg Boss 16 will witness Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif this week as the actress will promote her upcoming movie Phone Bhoot. The Friday episode will get the maximum TRPs as the ex-lovers will unite on the stage of Bigg Boss 16. A video from the show goes viral where Salman and Katrina flaunt steamy hot dance moves on ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ remake from the film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty. Salman and Katrina will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time after Katrina Kaif’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal.Also Read - Sumbul Bold Looks: Sumbul Touqueer Khan Aka Imlie's Offscreen Gorgeous Avatars Will Leave You Speechless, Watch Video

Along with Katrina Kaif, her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also enter Bigg Boss 16 for the promotions.

Watch the sexy moves of Salman and Katrina on Tip Tip Barsa Paani.



Talking about Salman and Katrina’s on-screen pairing, they have featured together in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bharat. They will now be seen next in Tiger 3.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan. During the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Salman Khan had wished Katrina for her wedding. He had said: “Katrina, shaadi mubarak ho (Congratulations on your wedding).”