Bigg Boss 16 Leaked Photos: Bigg Boss Season 16, hosted by Salman Khan has some new surprises in-store for the viewers. Bigg Boss 16, that returns to the silver-screen's from October 2022 first week onwards has a unique theme for the new season. The celeb reality this time will have an aqua theme house as per the grapevine at the rumour mills. A popular Bigg Boss fan account recently shared leaked pictures from the Bigg Boss 16 house and claims it to be the first look of the aqua theme house. The new house has lots of blues and gold. The set is still under construction and the work is expected to be complete by mid-September.

Check out the leaked photos shared by Bigg Boss fan page:

Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from September end or October first week as per an ETimes report. The reality show is currently in the pre-production stage. Bigg Boss OTT will now take place in March or April 2023 after Bigg Boss 16 ends. Social media and reality TV star Divya Agarwal was the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 1.

Bigg Boss 16 makers are leaving no stone unturned to get the biggest names on television as contestants. So far there has not been any official revelation.

