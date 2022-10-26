Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back to hosting the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode after recovering from dengue. The episode will also see Katrina Kaif along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar coming as celebrity guests in ‘Bigg Boss 16’.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Goes Halloween as She Gives a 'Loving Wake up Call' to Vicky Kaushal: 'Main Bhoot Hoon' - Watch

Last week Karan Johar was seen hosting the weekend ka vaar episode because Salman Khan was down with dengue.

Salman will be interacting with the contestants and analysing their entire week's activities. Katrina and the entire cast will be promoting their film 'Phone Bhoot'.

Contestants who are nominated for this week include Abdu Rozik, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Soundarya Sharma, and Tina Datta. Sreejita De and Manya Singh have already been evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Meanwhile, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer are seen having an argument as he took her name during the nomination task. Apart from this Abdu Rozik is seen talking about friendship and the housemates will be seen fighting with each other over the captaincy tasks.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.