Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot has become one of the most talked about contestants from Bigg Boss 16 due to his bad boy image. Be it the cat fights with co-contestants or Salman Khan scolding him for behaving inappropriately with a doctor, Shalin is the hot favorite of entertainment portals. The actor has now been targeted by Soundarya Sharma amid his feud with Gautam and Tina Dutta. In a recent episode, all contestants were individually called in the confession room. Everyone had to name and speak about the contestants they don't like. Manya Singh also gave her views and made certain revelations about her experiences in the Bigg Boss house.

MANYA SINGH CALLS SOUNDARYA SHARMA UNREAL

According to her, Soundarya always tries to gets close to people in power. Manya said, prior to bonding with Gautam Vig, Soundarya hinted Shalin to flirt with her. However, when Gautam became the Captain, she took a U-turn. According to Manya, Soundarya later convinced Gautam that Shalin kissed and touched her inappropriately. Manya argued that if Soundarya was uncomfortable with Shalin's touching and kissing, she should have taken a stand against it. She even accused the latter of being the most unreal person in the house. The former Miss India runner-up stated that Soundarya is trying every bit to stay visible in the house. Shalin, on the other hand, was labelled desperate by a certain section of netizens, as he patched up with Tina.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors at 10 pm and also streams on Voot Select at the same time on weekdays.

