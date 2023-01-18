Home

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Assassinates Tina Datta’s Character During Fight, Irks Fans by Saying ‘Ladke Se Chipakti Hai’

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot irks viewers by assassinating Tina Datt's character during an argument. The latter fumes at him and her fans join her in criticising Shalin on social media. Check the tweets here.

Bigg Boss 16 Latest Update: The viewers are fuming over Shalin Bhanot’s behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house. In the promo of the latest episode, it is shown that Shalin and Tina Datta have an argument over the captaincy nomination and he ends up questioning her character. The actor, who has earlier confessed his feelings for Tina, tells her that she has a tendency to quickly get cozy with another man the moment one goes away.

When Bigg Boss asks the housemates to pick one name who will get the ticket to the finale, Shalin picks Nimrit Ahluwalia. An irked Tina then yells at him and reminds him how he talked so highly of her and their relationship in the past but ended up showing his true colours. She calls him ‘dogla‘ (two-faced) and Shalin responds by dragging Shiv Thakare into the argument. He refers to Tina dancing with Shiv in one of the previous episodes and tries to attack her morally. “Aapke paas me ek ladka khatam hota hai, toh aap dusre lake ko chipakne lag jate ho,” he says.

Tina fumes at him and warns him against questioning her character. “Zubaan sambhal ke baat karo,” she says, adding, “Khud ki biwi ki dignity nahi rakha… (this is a man who could not keep the dignity of his wife).” Watch the promo here:

Aap itne dogle ho ki aap ek larka ke sath khatam ho ki aap dusre larke se chipak jati ho #SumbulTouqeerKhan #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/QDVNkVipgF — jhali sumbul (@jhali_pataka) January 17, 2023

Now, the viewers are also irked with Shalin for disrespecting Tina. One Twitter user wrote, “Tina: I wanna fu*king SLAP you! SAME TINA SAME! That trash deserves this! (sic).” Another user wrote, “They did not demean her but supported his wife only! He character assassinated his own “love” on freaking NATIONAL TV! (sic).”

#ShalinBahnot is absolutely disgusting. Sorry excuse of a human. I’m so Glad #TinaDutta exposed him about #daljitkaur he needs it. He’s so rude to women. Needs putting in his place but he never changes his rude and dirty ways. Shame on him n his parents. Should be ashamed — TravellingPants (@TravellingPant7) January 17, 2023

Kal Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 #TinaDutta Aur #ShalinBahnot mai huvi ladai,Shalin logo ko dikhai deta hai kaun dogla hai.Aapse ek ladka khatam hota hai toh aap dusre ladke ko chipakne jate ho Tina tum bolte ho tum ladki ki izzat karte ho Tumne toh apne biwi ka bhi dignity nahi rakha hai — suroor hussain (@suroorhussain72) January 17, 2023

Many of those who are following the show believe that Shalin’s outburst was a result of his fallout with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and that’s why he picked Nimrit over Tina. What do you think? Watch this space for all the interesting updates on Bigg Boss 16!