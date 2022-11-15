Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Birthday Special Episode Where He Reveals His Birthday Wish This Year

Bigg Boss 16: No matter how old one gets, birthdays are always special but that doesn’t hold true when you’re locked up in the Bigg Boss house away from your friends and family. Previously Ankit celebrated his birthday, and though Priyanka tried to ruin the surprise that Shalin had planned, Ankit sure did get to eat something sweet and celebrated with other inmates.

As Shalin celebrates his birthday today, we’ll only find out later if it was an eventful one or if there was a drama to unfold, only time will tell. In a candid conversation with the actor before entering the Bigg Boss house, Shalin revealed some of his birthday memories and secrets.

In a video, Shalin spoke about his best birthday present and revealed that it was a book gifted by a friend, he later got hooked on to the idea of reading and now has a mini library back home.

Shalin also revealed that his favourite cake is Belgium Chocolate and that he prefers a house party with his close set of people instead of going all out and also expressed his worry about spending his birthday in the Bigg Boss house where he will not be able to cut a cake.

Just like all of us, the actor also has one birthday wish this year, “I want to bring the Bigg Boss trophy home’” he said. Well, we can only hope that his birthday wish is fulfilled.

Here’s wishing everyone’s favourite “Sha” a very happy birthday!