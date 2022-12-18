Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Charges At Tina Datta; Bigg Boss Fans Lash At Him

Even Bigg Boss pointed out that Shalin was trying to be politically correct when he didn’t press the buzzer for the first time which caused Tina’s eviction.

Bigg boss 16: Actress Tina Datta’s return to Bigg Boss 16 created a huge set of drama and what proceeded was an argument between her and Shalin Bhanot, who fake-played a friend on convenience. Even Bigg Boss pointed out that Shalin was trying to be politically correct when he didn’t press the buzzer for the first time which caused Tina’s eviction. Now, a new argument brewed between the two, where Shalin threw a lighter at Tina. Not only this but he also charged at her and twisted his actions as he realized his mistake.

Tina pointed this out and raised her voice against this. She even gave a befitting reply to Shalin’s dramatic debate. He even brought Tina’s late pet Rani to the fight, to which Datta got angry and upset. Shalin has already been alleged to be a wife-beater in his past relationship, and the domestic violence tag stays on him. With today’s action, fans of Bigg Boss have gotten angry at him and many marked their conclusions that yes, Shalin is a wife-beater.

They took it to Twitter and lashed out at him.

TAKE A LOOK AT A FEW TWEETS HERE

Shalin is such a insane person first he abused Tina Datta and now he is trying to hit her & also throw a packet of cigarette on Tina. It shows how narrow minded he is . If there is no camera he definitely hit her. Stay strong my girl we are with you. #TinaDatta @iamTinaDatta — ‍♀️ (@IamTinaDattaOFC) December 17, 2022

koodos to #TinaDatta uski vjhse uss admi ka asli roop samne aya hai

usne phenka hsi tina pe lighter

shame on him — sirf pyar tina datta ✨ (@pyarhepyar) December 17, 2022

#shalinbanot was literally charged on #TinaDatta to hit on her

Then he controlled himself and tell her that i am just saying keep your volume down and don’t make an issue out of it He literally Don’t have any control on his anger#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss — Pratik – King (@pratikkg) December 17, 2022

Is scene ne prove kr dia k @kaur_dalljiet is absolutely right about his aggression n physical violence..

Ye #BB16 k camera na hote to wo hit krta #TinaDatta k #ShalinBhanot k reality ab khole gi timmna show me k ye woman bitter h… Ye bat nikalni chahiye thi good — Shai (@ShaishaikhShai1) December 17, 2022

On Day 77, no eviction took place except that Abdu Rozik walked out of the House.