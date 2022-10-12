Bigg Boss 16: Superstar Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 is creating waves ever since its premiere. Amidst fights, controversies, evictions and dramas, the inmates have already started making and breaking connections. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta, who shared a love-hate bond inside the house, are growing close to each other. Colors TV shared a promo on its official handle of Instagram wherein Shalin confesses his feelings for Uttaran actor Tina Dutta in front of Gautam Singh Vig. He teased Shalin at the dining table and Tina took his side and said, ” I care for you, Gautam…unconditional love.” Gautam further said, “Woh meri hai,” and this infuriated Shalin. Tina seems to be having her own fun with all this.Also Read - Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss: Sherlyn Chopra Asks Salman Khan to Become Bhaijaan of Female Victims

The Instagram handle of Colors TV captioned the post, “Gautam aur Tina ke beech pakk rahi khichdi mein lagi Shalin ko mirchi. 🤭🌶️Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot #BB16 #BiggBoss.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Remarks on Soundarya Sharma's Under Garments Make Netizens Go ‘Chi Chi...' - Check Tweets

WATCH Bigg Boss 16’s Latest Promo

The promo went viral in no time! Bigg Boss fans flooded the commenter section and trolled the trio – Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Gautam Singh Vig. One of the users wrote, “Plz fake angles mat dikhao yaar Priyanka Ankit Abdu Stan inko dikhao.” Another user wrote, “Fake love story chalu.” One of the Bigg Boss fans also said, “Bakwaas sari planning kerke aaye hai yeah 4 log … shalin- Tina, Gutam – sudareya🤮🤮🤮Bakwaas….. fake.” Netizens requested more screentime and promos for internet sensation Abdu, and TV actor Priyanka and rapper MC Stan.

For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Shalin Bhanot grew to prominence owing to their connection but things took sideways when Shalib labelled Sumbul ‘bachi,’ in a conversation with Tina Dutta. Salman Khan declared that there wouldn’t be any eliminations during the first week.

Bigg Boss 16 will air on Colors TV at 10 PM on weekdays and at 9.30 PM on Saturdays and Sundays.