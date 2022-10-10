Bigg Boss 16: During last night’s episode when Soundarya Sharma gave Shalin a peck on his cheek, the netizens went into a frenzy.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan's Ouster From The Show - Here's What She Said

After consecutive days of linking Shalin to Sumbul and later also with Tina, looks like this list isn’t exhaustive and netizens have given him a fanciful new name, Kanhaiya, as Shalin has become quite a magnet for women of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Shalin Bhanot After Archana Gautam Accuses Him of Hitting Her - Check Reactions

The first week saw Shalin’s blossoming friendship with Sumbul and when he was questioned about the same, he respectfully suggested it was a pure bond and to not link up with Sumbul as she was a “Choti Bachhi”. Also Read - Sherlyn Chopra Asks Salman Khan to Take Stand: ‘Sajid Khan Flashed His Private Part, Asked to Rate From 0 to 10’

Later, Tina’s possessiveness for Shalin had become evident as the matters of their group inside the house were concerned and many fans have already begun linking them up.

Now with Soundarya’s kiss, he’s officially become the crush of the season this year. Shalin is definitely the most eligible bachelor in telly town now as the actor has been single for 8 years and girl fans have been drooling over his perfect 10 body ever since Bigg Boss asked him to dive into the pool.