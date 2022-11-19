Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Gets Support From Unexpected Quarter; Who Is He?

Bigg Boss Season 16 has garnered more eyeballs than any other season due to the drama and mixed bag of extreme personalities.

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss Season 16 has garnered more eyeballs than any other season due to the drama and mixed bag of extreme personalities. The Shalin-Shiv fight became a topic of national interest this week. While hundreds of fans root for Shalin Bhanot supporting him strongly, Bigg Boss is yet to take a final call on the episode on who was wrong. This verbal war has left the inmates confused too about who was wrong. Tina Datta seems to be playing on both sides, trying to please both her teams, captain Sajid confronted Stan and schooled him for overreacting. Bigg Boss too warned Shalin as his housemates tried to take advantage of his situation.

Finalist of the previous season Rahul Vaidya who has been closely watching the show has come out in the open supporting Shalin and calling out the violence that seems to be a norm this season.

In a series of tweets he wrote, ‘MC stan and shiv were very wrong today & both became physical on shalin! Both should be thrown out because It was Stan who abused first & charged on to Shalin and Shiv Scratched Shalin’s Face which was in extremely bad taste & is absolutely unacceptable!’

He also wrote, ‘Shalin handled the whole situation very well and with composure! And in all this Sumbul again looked like a joker!’

Calling out the name calling in the show, Rahul wrote, ‘I am strongly against Maa Behen Abuses! Jitni gaali deni hai contestant ko do , usko jo kehna hai kaho ,not to his or her maa behen or family who are not even a part of the show! #badtaste’