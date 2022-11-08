Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Is The OG Eye Candy This Season, HERE’s Why

While there is a hullabaloo around the size of protein intake Shalin has been rightfully asking for, Bigg Boss this season, we have decoded the reason why & you don't need to look any further than his perfect body.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Is The OG Eye Candy This Season, HERE’s Why

Bigg Boss 16: While there is a hullabaloo around the size of protein intake Shalin has been rightfully asking for, Bigg Boss this season, we have decoded the reason why & you don’t need to look any further than his perfect body. Even Bigg Boss leaves no chance to get Shalin out of his shirt. Well, you got it, you flaunt it no?!

Just like in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan has quite a reputation of going shirtless (as said so by his colleagues on Karan Johar’s chat show), television now has his official eye candy.

Here are 5 times, Shalin broke the internet this season, the first month by only going shirtless.

The first task involved the inmates receiving a call from a make believe celebrity actor who gave the contestants task, clearly Shalin was asked to take off his clothes & dive into the pool, not once but thrice. That was the first time, Shalin went shirtless on Indian television & Twitter was full of some crazy reactions by female fans. The second time, Shalin caught everyone’s attention when he helped Soundarya work out in the gym whilst being shirtless. It was entirely non controversial but it did raise some temperatures. Another scene you witness Shalin practicing some dance yoga in the garden area, while everyone looked over & cheered for him with their jaws dropped. Later when Karan Johar came as the guest host over the weekend, he made a special request for Shalin to bare his shirt & pull of a Ranveer Singh from Nagada. The netizens, especially the female fan following couldn’t keep calm after that performance. Even during the Hostel task, Shalin went shirtless showing off his chiseled body that earned him brownie points.

In the last 15 seasons of the show, we have seen models, last year Zeeshan would roam shirtless but we haven’t seen an actor comfortable in his own skin quite like Shalin who takes his workout even inside the house pretty seriously & takes good care of his diet.