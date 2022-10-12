Bigg Boss 16’s latest episode showed how Soundarya Sharma talked about her kiss with Shalin Bhanot. The last time when Soundarya kissed Shalin on his cheeks, Gautam Vig got upset and he got into an argument with him. Now, Gautam and Soundarya got candid about their feelings and mentioned the kissing episode. Gautam told her that it is not right and she must refrain from indulging in such antics. Gautam also told Soundarya that she should have said no to him at first. Then Soundarya later said, “If I was your girlfriend, I wouldn’t do that”. But for now, we are just friends and this is just about the concern.”Also Read - Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss: Sherlyn Chopra Asks Salman Khan to Become Bhaijaan of Female Victims

Shalin, on the other hand, commented on Soundarya’s inner garments while talking to Tina. She took it as a joke but then told to Gautam, “I didn’t realize I have worn Calvin Klein but Shalin noticed it and said, I have a joke only if you can hear, Tina pushed him to say and he spoke about it.” Gautam reacted to this and asked Soundarya to take a stand. He also asked her to stop Shalin from constantly flirting with her. Also Read - Disha Vakani’s Brother Mukul Breaks Silence on Her Throat Cancer Report: ‘Aise Bahut Saare…’

Netizens didn’t like how Shalin commented on Soundarya and started slamming him on tweets. One of the users wrote, ‘Chhi yrrr, shalin bhanot ne kitna Ganda compliment diya soundarya ko, Usne soundarya ki lower ke brand ko bola h Calvin and all”. Another said, ‘That “Calvin Klein” comment is so cheap. #ShalinBhanot is worst & has no level trust me.’ Also Read - DCW Chief Receives Rape Threats After Seeking Sajid Khan's Removal from Bigg Boss 16

Chhi yrrr, shalin bhanot ne kitna Ganda compliment diya soundarya ko,

Usne soundarya ki lower ke brand ko bola h

Calvin and all,

Chiiii!!!!!!!!!#shameonshalinbhanot — Miraan Khan (@miraannx) October 11, 2022

#ShalinBhanot flirts with #SoundaryaSharma by telling that from childhood I like only one brand #CalvinKlein Soundarya ne Calvin Klein ke undergarments pechne hoye the Kitna cheap hai yeh banda — Bindass Harman (@BindassHarman) October 11, 2022

That “Calvin Klein” comment is so cheap. #ShalinBhanot is worst & has no level trust me. Double dholkee #SaundaryaSharma if you are not comfortable with him why you hugging and smiling with him. You have clear double standards.#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 — Shubham Tharwani 💎 (@ShubhamTharwani) October 11, 2022



As far as we know, Gautam and Soundarya haven’t expressed their feelings for each other and are not dating. But it seems they might start loving each other in the Bigg Boss 16 house.