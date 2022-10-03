Bigg Boss 16: Actor Shalin Bhanot has entered Bigg Boss this season and is said to be one of the most sought-after contestants of this season. It is said that he was approached previously too but it is this year only that he finally gave a nod and decided to go ahead and be locked up in a house full of strangers on national television. The actor who is all set to make his OTT debut with Inspector Avinash says, “I come from a family of achievers, and that’s the lineage I have had. My grandfather, my father, and even my brother Rahul are all so well known in the industries that they belong to and in fact, are leaders in their own way. Acting for me has been my passion and my drive and hence I want that when they walk on the street, they are asked ‘Hey you are Shalin’s father, brother!”Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Trends BIG After Fight With Gautam Vig, Fans Call Him ‘Sasta Hrithik’

Speaking about loving a rush the actor says, "It's been quite some time since I've had an adrenaline rush so I guess this is it. I was in Australia when the makers called me and I am still wondering if I have actually said yes to Bigg Boss." The actor had a KGF-style entry on the show and there's a lot of suspense around his social media going completely blank before his entry.