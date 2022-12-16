Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot’s Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Pens Heartfelt Note After He Breaks Down On The Show

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur recently penned a heartfelt note for him after he broke down on the show.

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 recently came up with a tear-jerker episode as Shalin Bhanot broke down after reading a letter from his family. Shalin, who has usually been in the news for all the good and bad reasons, recently showed his vulnerable side to the audience. The actor apart form his alleged triangle with Tina Dutta and Sumbul Touqueer was also criticised for his demand for chicken on the show. In the new episode Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin got the opportunity to read letters that came from their home. After Shalin got emotional about his mother, his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur penned a heartwarming note for him on her Instagram story.

SHALIN BHANOT GETS SUPPORT FORM EX-WIFE DALLJIET KAUR

In a vital clip from the episode Shalin is seen apologising to his parents for the things happening in the house. The actor stated that he would try his best to be a good person, son and a father too. His ex-wife Dalljiet reshared the clip on her Instagram post and wrote a beautiful note dedicated to him. She captioned her Instagram story as, “Shalin, I’ve not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.” In a task given by Bigg Boss, contestants were given options to either read the letter, fans’ reaction or captaincy. Shalin, who has been missing his family for the past two months in the Bigg Boss house, chose to read letter from his parents.

Ladies nd Gentleman,this is real #ShalinBhanot for u.Jst look at his tears once with a little humanity u won’t find those fake💔Unfortunately mst ppl still call him a fake person but I blv 1 day evry ppl will say”Shalin dil ka accha ha”❤️

I’m a proud fan Sha❤️#BB16@BhanotShalin pic.twitter.com/ssXCCNfniL — Priya (@ShaliN_magic) December 15, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and Voot, Monday to Friday at 10 pm. On Saturday and Sunday it streams at 9:30 pm.

