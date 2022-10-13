Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 is on full swing with its fair share of controversies, gossips, scandals and cat fights. The Salman Khan hosted reality show is also witnessing a newly found romance blossoming between contestants Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta. Recently, during an interaction between Shalin and Tina on the show, the latter asked her about the allegations of him being an abusive partner in his previous marriage. Shalin responded to Tina by saying that he was never an abusive spouse and continues to remain friends with his ex-wife even after separation. Shalin’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur slammed his claims as she took to her twitter handle following Wednesday’s Bigg Boss 16 episode.Also Read - Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Kanishka Soni Reveals Shocking Incident With Sajid Khan: 'He Wanted to See My...'

DALLJIET KAUR SAYS SHE HAS NO HARD FEELINGS FOR TINA DUTTA

Dalljiet tweeted, "No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship. I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please. And u r calling it funny? really? Tina no hard feelings for u." Dalljiet was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 13.

Shalin and Dalljiet tied the knot in 2009 and separated in 2015. During their much-known public separation, Shalin's ex-wife accused him of being abusive and even hitting her when she tried to leave their home.

