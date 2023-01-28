Home

Bigg Boss 16: ‘Shehzada’ Kartik Aaryan Brings His Charm To The House

Shiv Thakare and MC Stan choose Archana Gautam as their image consultant.

Bigg Boss 16: High-voltage entertainment drops in tonight’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ hosted by Farah Khan on COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss 16’ as Kartik Aaryan, who awaits the release of his upcoming film ‘Shehzada’. The guest on the show brings a special segment for all the female contestants with involves image consultation. Contestants will be asked to choose a consultant for themselves.

Shalin Bhanot chooses Priyanka Chahar Choudhary because according to him she has a tendency to form opinions about people without getting to know them personally. Shiv Thakare and MC Stan choose Archana Gautam as their image consultant. Find out who the rest of the contestants pick as their image consultants in tonight’s episode.

The onslaught of reality checks on the vaar begins with tension in the air as host Farah Khan admonishes contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta for making fun of Shalin Bhanot, who’s seeking therapy. The host singles out Tina for continuing the streak of taking advantage of contestants and cutting ties with them as per her convenience.

Scaling up the drama, Farah conducts a new task coined as the ‘speed breaker task’ which entails the housemates calling those out who have damaged their reputation or who nominated them in the past. Moreover, they must break a skull in the name of the contestant who maligned them. It will be interesting to watch who calls out whom.