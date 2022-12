Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De And Other New Wildcard Entrants Revealed

The first evicted contestant from 'Bigg Boss 16' Sreejita De is back in the house as a wildcard entry.

Bigg Boss 16: The first evicted contestant from Bigg Boss 16 Sreejita De is back in the house as a wildcard entry. A promo shared by the channels Colors on Instagram announced it. The promo showed Sreejita hugging Shalin and passing some mean comments at Tina Datta. Sreejita said: “Now I can hug Shaleen,” as an angry Tina walks towards them. The latter even asked Bigg Boss if he didn’t want to see her happy in the house.

The housemates cheered for her, but Tina looked shocked. Sreejita then told Tina via a video message: “You are full of negative energy.” As Tina rubbished her claims, she added: “please get out of my energy aura.”

The second wildcard to enter is Vikkas Manaktala, known for portraying Amar Huda in Left Right Left.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.