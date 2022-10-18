Bigg Boss 16: Evicted contestant Sreejita De has been making headlines after her elimination from Bigg Boss 16. She slammed Gori Nagori in an interview with ETimes and balmed her for her eviction. Calling her ‘ghatia and cheap’, Sreejita said, “I think Gori Nagori should have been eliminated from the show instead of me. I never called Gori Nagori “gawar”, I think she herself must have started this statement. I had no idea when I called her that. I don’t know what happened outside. The entire matter started when we asked her to wipe her hands somewhere else as we were busy making and serving food. But she felt so bad that she did a very ghatiya, cheap, vulgar gesture. It was very ashleel. We all were shocked why she was behaving like that. I tried to think about what it could mean but I could not arrive at any conclusion but it looked cheap, below the belt and vulgar.”Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Captaincy Task Turns House Into A War Zone, It's Shiv Thakare Vs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Sreejita also gave a statement to the news portal that she will not like to meet Tina Datta, Gori Nagori, and Shalin Bhanot after the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Support Shiv Thakre After Verbal Fight With Nimrit Ahluwalia Goes Viral

Talking about her eviction, Sreejita said she didn’t expect to happen soon. “I didn’t expect my eviction from the show but obviously if five people were nominated, chances of eviction were divided amongst all five of us. None of us thought that I would get evicted and in fact the other contestants also felt that I deserved to stay. I felt I had a strong personality which I strongly believe. It’s sad as I wanted to stay inside and expose a few people.” Also Read - Rani Chatterjee Reveals Her Shocking Experience With Sajid Khan: ‘He Asked S*X Kitni Baar Karti Hai?’