Bigg Boss 16 Star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Confirms Salman Khan Asked Her to Meet Shah Rukh Khan For Dunki

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahr Choudhary might have not bagged the trophy but she's definitely bagging opportunities in Bollywood. Will she be a part of Dunki? Here's what she says.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Dunki: Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has got newfound popularity with her participation in Bigg Boss 16. She might not have won the trophy but has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. During the grand finale of the show, Salman Khan called Priyanka the ‘real winner’ and that resonated with the audience as well. And now, seems like all this love and popularity have finally culminated into something.

Priyanka might just make her Bollywood debut soon and that too in a movie starring Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan. The actor spoke about the rumours of starring in SRK’s Dunki in an interview and said Salman himself asked her to meet his friend and see how things work out from there. Priyanka told Telly Chakkar, “I wasn’t aware of this offer as I was locked in the Bigg Boss house, it was only when I came out Salman Khan sir told me that I should go and meet Shah Rukh Khan sir, personally regarding the movie as he would explain to me my role and about the movie.”

PRIYANKA CHAHAR CHOUDHARY TO MEET RAJKUMAR HIRANI FOR DUNKI

She confirmed that she will meet Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani to understand the project further. “I also will be meeting Rajkumar Hirani sir and I feel blessed and happy that these offers are coming to me and very thankful to Salman Khan for recommending my name,” she revealed.

Salman has given opportunities to many Bigg Boss contestants in the past. While Shehnaaz Gill is making her Bollywood debut in Salman’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gautam Gulati who won Bigg Boss 8 was seen in the actor’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in 2021. Watch this space to know more about Priyanka’s role in Dunki!

