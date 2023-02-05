Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer on Being Accused of ‘Obsession’ For Shalin Bhanot, Says ‘I am Hurt’

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer on Being Accused of ‘Obsession’ For Shalin Bhanot, Says ‘I am Hurt’

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer Khan recently opened up on being accused of being 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot.

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer on Being Accused of 'Obsession' For Shalin Bhanot, Says 'I am Hurt'

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer Khan was evicted from Bigg Boss 16 and said goodbye to her co-contestants. The actress was nominated alongside MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Shiv, Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia bid farewell to Sumbul. The Chandragupta Maurya actress expressed joy over finally being able to meet her family. Host Karan Johar lauded her journey and to come a long way at a young age. After her ouster from the celeb reality show she opened up about the allegations on her about being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot. Sumbul said she was ‘hurt’ that her friendship was ‘wrongly labelled’. She also opened up about being worried about her father while she was inside the Bigg Boss house.

SUMBUL TOUQUEER KHAN OPENS UP ON SHALIN BHANOT

In an interaction with India Today, the actress told, “All those things that were said at the time… After that, I was very hurt. I have always given one thousand percent in every friendship. I never do that in the hope of getting something in return, my friendships are very selfless in my view). I love doing that – even if I cook food for them, even if I iron their clothes – anything. I find happiness with those things.” She further added, “That friendship was wrongly labeled. I was very hurt, and I was also thinking of my father at the same time. I am feeling it, and how must he be feeling? I was thinking ‘what will he feel when he watches all this’. I was more scared about him. I was lost, I do not even remember what I felt then. I did not even know I was crying and saying ‘I just want to go home’…because I was mainly worried about him.”

SUMBUL TOUQUEER KHAN CHERISHES HER BIGG BOSS 16 MEMORIES

After her elimination Sumbul said in her press statement, “I have come a long way and have had both good and bad times in the house of Bigg Boss. I’ve changed drastically in the last four months. I learnt so many things which have shaped my personality. I was naïve and not very expressive at the beginning of my stint on the show. I found out that my emotional quotient is my strength.” She also stated, “I’ve made beautiful friendships which will always have a special place in my heart. My biggest support system in the house was my dear mandali. My exit from the house is a new beginning for me and as I look back, I wish all the housemates best of luck. I thank COLORS for giving me this wonderful opportunity and a life-changing experience. I will always be grateful!”

Sumbul is known for playing the titular role in the daily soap Imlie.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 16 and Sumbul Touqueer Khan, check out this space at India.com.