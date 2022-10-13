Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 is full of surprises and controversies similar to its previous seasons. The participation of #MeToo accused Sajid Khan in the Salman Khan hosted reality show has sparked a nationwide outrage. A section of netizens and celebs have called out the makers on the MeToo accused Housefull director’s entry in Bigg Boss Season 16. After, Urfi Javed, Sherlyn Chopra and Mandana Karimi, now Tanushree Dutta has showed her displeasure on Sajid’s participation in BB16. The actor in a recent interview said that she is ‘appalled’ to know that the filmmaker is one of the contestants in the celebrity reality show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Reacts to Him Saying They Are 'Best Friends' After Divorce

TANUSHREE DUTTA SAYS SAJID KHAN’S PARTICIPATION IN BIGG BOSS 16 IS SHEER IRRESPONSIBLE ACTION

In an interaction with E Times, Tanushree reacted to Sajid’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 and told, “I am appalled too. I am speechless at the sheer irresponsibility of this action and the impact it would have on the public. I don’t watch Bigg Boss and I think I ever will after this.” Tanushree had to go through a lot of opposition when she accused actor Nana Patekar for making her uncomfortable on the sets of Horn Ok Please. She said, “The #MeToo movement was an iconic phenomenon in India, given the culture of silence and secrecy in India about sexual harassment. Being a modern, Indian American girl, I always found it hard to understand why this kind of silence is encouraged at the cost of a rotting eco-system. I mean, if people get punished for bad behaviour, only then will the communities remain safe. It’s just logic.” Also Read - Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Kanishka Soni Reveals Shocking Incident With Sajid Khan: 'He Wanted to See My...'

TANUSHREE REACTS TO STIGMA AROUND CALLING OUT SEXUAL PREDATORS

Tanushree also stated that she finds it strange on why there’s so much of stigma in society over calling out predators. She opined, “You go complain to police if someone robs your house, right? Then why not complain if someone hurts your honour or tries to trouble you for their devious pleasures. People think I’m just too American, but I’m just upholding my honour as an Indian woman.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Confesses His Feelings For Tina Dutta, Fans Say 'Fake Love Story Chalu' - Watch Video

DCW CHIEF GETS RAPE THREATS

Recently, Delhi Women Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal had demanded Sajid’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16, since he is a #MeToo accused. She also wrote a letter to Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. Recently she received online rape threats for speaking out against the MeToo accused filmmaker.

