Bigg Boss 16: Superstar Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1, 2022, and has been making waves ever since. The reality TV show's fans have already crowned their favourite contestants. And now, Bigg Boss fans are in for a surprise as a familiar face will enter the house! Kili Paul, a Tanzanian internet sensation, will be on the 16th season of Bigg Boss. Kili and his sister Neema are well-known on social media for their lip-syncing of Indian tunes. He will be creating reels inside Bigg Boss 16, and he is there to participate in a task alongside MC Stan and Abdu Rozik.

Recently Kili Paul's video with Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu went viral on social media in which they were seen grooving to Salman Khan's song 'Oh Oh Jaane Jaana' from the movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. They were joined by social media influencer Riyaz Aly. The video garnered immense love and admiration from their fans.

WATCH Kili Paul And Abduroziq’s Viral Video:

Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan Trends BIG After Fight With Gautam Vig, Fans Call Him ‘Sasta Hrithik’

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of the show, captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be getting a special power from Bigg Boss through which she will relieve one contestant among Tina Datta, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma from the punishment of doing household chores and give it to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she advised Manya Singh to cook as per her convenience without caring what the captain is saying.

