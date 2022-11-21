Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Ditches Indian Wear, Selects Seasonal Fashion For Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 16: Colors’ Bigg Boss is not only a platform to showcase opinions and personalities, but also style and fashion. Over the seasons a few contestants like Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan emerged as fashion icons for the style statement and variety they got on screen. It’s never easy to maintain that streak of fashion, there has to be constantly experimenting and challenges to face. Bigg Boss season 16 is currently leading the headlines and out of all the contestants what we observe is actress Tina Datta has been putting minute details in place when it comes to her styling in the house. A recent example is how the actress chose to go with the season fashion.

For the recent Weekend Ka Var where all the other female contestants chose to wear outfits with a flavor of Indianness, Tina went with the season of winter high fashion and opted for a blazer look. She chose a black and white leaf printed blazer with a short dress; depicting an ideal winter fashion look. Tina went for heavy golden earrings and kept her neck empty. Her hair was simple with the pretty purple highlights being flaunted. While all the other females in the house looked pretty, Tina was eye candy! Since the festive season has just gotten over, and Christmas is approaching, Tina was smart enough to welcome the season with her graceful look.

Over the week Tina has been in the spotlight and she has been in the news for her wit, sarcasm, and strong opinions. Tina’s fashion has been appreciated since day one. It would be interesting to see what the actress has in store for the coming days of Bigg Boss.