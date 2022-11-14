Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Flaunts Her Backless Gown For Weekend Ka Vaar

Tina Datta has taken fashion in Bigg Boss 16 a notch higher, with the variety that she is bringing out, Datta can be called the Fashionista of this season.

While she dons Indian wear, she also carries western outfits gracefully. Keeping an eye on her outfits for weekends, we are totally in love with what Tina wore for the Weekend Ka Vaar last night.

Tina’s Mint Green backless gown stole the entire show. She complemented this look with matte brown lipstick and added a pair of heavy artistic earrings. Not overdoing it, she chooses an empty neck and no more accessories, apart from the basic ring that she wears. Tina also experimented with her hair, keeping it matted and tying them downwards, this bong beauty, totally aced this high-fashion look.

Over time, Tina has experimented with her hair as well as outfits, mix-matching fashion accessories and outfits that are casual yet stand out. They look appealing to the eyes and are easy to recreate. It would be interesting to see what Tina has in store for the audience in the upcoming days.