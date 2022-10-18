Bigg Boss 16: Actress Tina Datta has been very vocal in the house, and never misses taking her stands. Where there has been a constant debate over groups getting formed in the house, Tina had agreed that a few like-minded people sit together and a group is formed. She has been honest to her words! The recent incident of Sajid Khan and MC STAN labeling the actors in BB 16 as TV Stars, didn’t go well with Tina.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Calls Gori Nagori ‘Very Ghatiya, Cheap And Ashleel’

She expressed her disapproval over this and explained to STAN that labeling actors as TV Stars is not correct. And all of them are actors!! In the past, several actors have raised their opinions on this statement and presented their disagreement on labelling someone a TV actor.

It is very well seen that Tina speaks to everyone in the house and speaks for them if something goes wrong. Recently, she took Manya Singh’s side when Archana was instigating the former Miss India Runner Up to be the next eliminated contestant.