Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Slammed By Angry Fans For ‘Again Blaming’ Shalin Bhanot

One thing Bigg Boss 16 will be remembered for if nothing else, is the Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta saga.

Bigg Boss 16: One thing Bigg Boss 16 will be remembered for if nothing else, is the Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta saga, a controversial relationship where Shalin ‘protected’ her and Tina repeatedly ‘disrespected’ him, so say the fans. Last night’s episode was high on drama with Shalin being the centre of the conversation as Tina was reprimanded for her game by the host. As Tina requested to speak with Salman Khan in private, she was called to the confession room where she again put the entire blame on Shalin for her mistakes in her Bigg Boss journey and called him out.

While Salman tried to put some sense into her, the fans have not taken this lightly.

For weeks, the netizens have been calling out Tina for being ‘mean and disrespectful’ towards Shalin and also many have alerted the latter for being ‘used’ by Tina for her convenience. Tina has professed her love for Shalin and has also gone ahead and denied it flatly on national television. A day ago, Tina and Shalin had quite an intimate moment inside the house which the same fans are questioning as that is not what you see between two people who claim to be just friends.

Fans have flooded Twitter with their opinions & some of them are hard pills to swallow.

Difference between #ShalinBhanot and Tina Tina – “He disrespects me, I want to take a stand against this”#ShalinBhanot to everyone – “Guys she doesn’t mean it. She means no harm” HE IS DEFENDING HER & SHE IS ONLY BITCHING ABOUT HIM SAVE SHALIN FROM THIS WOMAN #teamshalin — Katherine (@katherinewaldef) December 9, 2022

Such a crap women #TinaDatta is…. #ShalinBhanot defending her against everyone while this girl is Backbitching about him And she say ye mera dost hai… Wahh#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 — Bigg Boss _ Khabri 2 (@_Rohit0108) December 9, 2022

So Tina again put blamed on #ShalinBhanot behind his back to #SalmanKhan that because of him, her game is being hampered… Then in that case Shalin is right to evict Tina if Makers gave him power… Noone should ask his decision reason..#BiggBoss16 #BB16 #SumbulTouqeerKhan — Anubhav K (@Anubhav_Memerz) December 9, 2022

Tina threw Shalin under the bus.. hadd ho gae hai bhae. He is the only one who supported you behind your back lady. No one does that in this show #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta #BiggBoss16 — Reemz (@SyapaaGirl) December 9, 2022

Tina is saying bad about Shalin inside confession room to Salman Khan. And here Shalin is defending her against all. — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 9, 2022

Tina is being spoon feed by #SalmanKhan and yet again both blamed on #ShalinBhanot… and portrayed him negative…Kya Sympathy de rahe @BiggBoss makers to #Tina! Still #ShalinBhanot was defending tina ouside! #BiggBoss — Er.Yatin Patel (@yatin822) December 9, 2022

The two wildcard entrants have also tried to directly warn and protect Shalin by ‘exposing’ Tina’s game. We hope some sense prevails and Shalin sees people for who they really are!