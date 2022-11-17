Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Takes Stand Against Smoking On National Television

Bigg Boss took a strong decision yesterday about open smoking happening in the 16th edition of their show.

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss took a strong decision yesterday about open smoking happening in the 16th edition of their show. Even after numerous warnings, a few contestants kept on breaking this important rule of Bigg Boss. Amidst all this, actress Tina Datta raised her voice against open smoking on national television. She opposed Sajid Khan and even suggested to him and Shalin to apologize to Bigg Boss at least 10 times a day. Tina’s point was strong and straight that smoking can’t be promoted on national television.

Netizens loved the move of Tina and went all out to acknowledge and appreciate the actress for her stand. They even slammed Shalin Bhanot for unnecessarily arguing with Tina for giving him a reality check.