Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Tells Shalin Bhanot ‘Layak Nahi Ho Boyfriend Banne Ke’, Netizens React

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot, who have been linked up in the house, have been fighting ever since the latter came back to the house post Shalin had to make a decision between saving either Tina or Sumbul Touqeer from the nominations or saving the prize money. He took everyone by surprise when he chose the money instead of his so-called best friend. When Shalin tried to talk to Tina, she said, “You are not true to me. You have not kept your friendship all the time.” Shalin replied, “What are you saying? I have always taken care of you. When you had sprained your leg, I had carried you in my arms. These people don’t matter to me and you are telling me I haven’t been friends with you?”

After some more arguments with the two, Shalin Bhanot told Tina Datta, “Whoever will be with you will blast because you just find excuses and walk out.” To this, Tina answered, “Kismat wale ko milte hai aisi ladki.” To this, Shalin retorted saying, “Meri footi kismet hai.”

Shalin then told Tina that she doesn’t have the guts to say if he is her boyfriend or not. Tina said that he is not her boyfriend. “Layak bhi nahi ho. Nobody will stay with you because of your aggression,” the actress replied.

Netizens react to Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s conversation and discussed them on Twitter.

#BB16 : #Tina says, “Kismat wale ko milte hai aisi ladki”#Shalin replies, “Meri footi kismet hai” Tina says, “Bcz of this, all my ex boyfriends are still in touch with me” Sha tells, she doesn’t even have the guts to say if he is her bf or not. Tina replies, layak bhi nahi ho pic.twitter.com/mGOtSYCo09 — BiggBoss24x7 (@BiggBoss24x7) December 15, 2022

N yet he wants Tina to say that he’s her boyfriend what a joke Shalin,he thinks so highly of himself he’s so full of egoistic. — rizah13 (@rizah131) December 15, 2022

