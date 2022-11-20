Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Was The Only One Who Was Trying To Make Sense, Says Shardul Pandit

Bigg Boss season 16 contestant Tina Datta, earlier this week was unfortunately dragged into a massive fight between co-contestants Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan.

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss season 16 contestant Tina Datta, earlier this week was unfortunately dragged into a massive fight between co-contestants Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. The fight took an ugly turn when MC Stan started hurling abuses at Shalin and even picked up a vase to throw at him. Both including Tina were called into the confession room where Tina was asked if MC Stan should be eliminated for his unruly behavior or not. The young actress said no as she felt that if Archana was allowed to come back into the house after her bad behavior, Stan should also be given a chance to stay.

Amidst all the trolling and hatred Tina received for her decision, she was backed by ex-Bigg Boss contestant Shardul Pandit who felt that the actress was in fact talking sense and her stand to keep Stan in the house was absolutely correct.

Shardul took to social media to back Tina up with a strong tweet in support of the actress. He tweeted, “Today Tina Datta was the only one who was trying to make sense. #Shalin it’s her who wants the best for you and not the others who are using this opportunity”.