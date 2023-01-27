Home

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16 came as a disappointing news for her fans. While a section of netizens celebrated her ouster from the Bigg Boss house. Tina’s rift with Shalin Bhanot and her emotional breakdown when show host Salman Khan cross-questioned her had already left the internet divided. Fans of Shalin and Sumbul Touqeer Khan slammed the actress and called her out for double standards. While her loyal fanbase stood by her and stated that the show did not deserve her. A netizen tweeted, “Best of luck @iamTinaDatta for your future projects. Your #TribeTina always there for U for your support, i knw it’s unfair bcz you are the most positive contestant in @BiggBoss but this show doesn’t deserves you. I wish you good luck in your future goals. DESERVING FINALIST TINA.” The internet was divided over Tina’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO TINA DATTA’S ELIMINATION:

i #TinaDatta is so fake and so irritating She plays with emotions and making fun of everyone. But jab khud ki insult ho to rona dhona

And who’s zu zu ! #ShalinBhanot is absolutely right and and that’s why he’s appreciated#FarahKhan#WeekendKaVaar #PriyankaChaharChoudhary pic.twitter.com/Z8aZQQUxXQ — @patelforever ( Patidar ) (@adityapatel811) January 27, 2023

Tina k attitude acchya hai Salman Bhai ne bola hai to Farah mam Kon hai Tina ko Bolne wali ? Salin ristedar hai ? Hum to Sirf Salman Khan k sunenge or Salman Khan hi host mante hai or Kisi ko adhikar nahi hai Tina ko Bolne k liye

##TinaDatta #BBQueenTina — rubina (@BPoudel7) January 26, 2023

Tina Datta Evicted. These two lines from King Shalin were enough to change the whole voting pattern. pic.twitter.com/sab5fFXXOm — Sagar Rathore (@Sagarrathore_) January 26, 2023

Tina is known for playing the main protagonist in the popular daily soap Uttaran.

