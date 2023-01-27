  • Home
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's eviction from the celebrity reality show has divided netizens as the actress's fans defend her on twitter. - Check Viral Reactions

Published: January 27, 2023 2:43 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16 came as a disappointing news for her fans. While a section of netizens celebrated her ouster from the Bigg Boss house. Tina’s rift with Shalin Bhanot and her emotional breakdown when show host Salman Khan cross-questioned her had already left the internet divided. Fans of Shalin and Sumbul Touqeer Khan slammed the actress and called her out for double standards. While her loyal fanbase stood by her and stated that the show did not deserve her. A netizen tweeted, “Best of luck @iamTinaDatta for your future projects. Your #TribeTina always there for U for your support, i knw it’s unfair bcz you are the most positive contestant in @BiggBoss but this show doesn’t deserves you. I wish you good luck in your future goals. DESERVING FINALIST TINA.” The internet was divided over Tina’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO TINA DATTA’S ELIMINATION:

Tina is known for playing the main protagonist in the popular daily soap Uttaran.

