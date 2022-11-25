Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Mom Drops Emotional Video Ahead of Meeting Sumbul Touqeer’s Dad – Watch

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s mother recently got nervous ahead of meeting Sumbul Touqeer’s father and Shalin Bhanot’s parents for a panel discussion on Bigg Boss 16. The promo of Shukravaar Ka Vaar showed an interaction between the parents of housemates over Sumbul’s father’s choice of words on national television. Sumbul’s father who has appeared in the show thrice used derogatory remarks against Tina and Shalin which hurt their parents. While Shalin’s father refuted back in anger, Tina’s mother got emotional over her daughter being abused by Sumbul’s father. The latter responded in an interview and apologised for hurting her sentiments but said he would explain to her about Tina’s behaviour as well.

TINA DATTA’S MOTHER GETS EMOTIONAL ABOUT HER DAUGHTER

In a video shared by Tina’s Instagram handle, her mother’s video was posted where she can be heard saying, “Bigg Boss people have called me there. I am very nervous. Tina’s father and me wanted to meet Sumbul but we had never thought about meeting her in such a way. I am pained to see Tina being abused on national television and the derogatory words used against her. I also have many questions after the incident. I don’t know what will happen, what will I say and what will they show. Bigg Boss is an entirely different world. But I will do the best I can as Tina’s mom. I am missing Tina a lot.” In a concluding clip from the car she told, “My heart is beating faster, I get very nervous in front of the camera. It would have been better had Tina’s father gone for the panel discussion. I don’t know if I will speak well. Tina shouldn’t think later that her mom didn’t speak well.”

I the heated discussion from the promo Tina’s mother asked Sumbul’s father that, “Indian women are treated as Laxmis but Mr Toqueer is abusing a woman on national television.”

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and Voot at 10 pm on weekdays and 9:30 on weekends.

