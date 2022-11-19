Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta’s Decision Is Correct, Sumbul and Priyanka Looked Wrong; Says Megha Dhade

Bigg Boss 16 updates: Bigg Boss season 16’s big fight between Shalin and MC Stan changed the show’s route yesterday. Relationships got scattered and Tina Datta became a focal point of the question. Amidst a heated debate and arguments going on, Bigg Boss Marathi season 1 winner, Megha Dhade has a valid point for the incident.

In a quick chat, Megha says, “Asking Tina to give a decision wasn’t necessary. She wasn’t even involved in it. Neither she was the victim. It’s a correct decision, no-one should be removed from the house. Only if the action was complete, definitely MC Stan should’ve been removed. Everybody’s conditioning is different. Some people abuse while laughing, friends abuse each other casually. Because Shalin was sitting with MC and his group, he said it casually. Leave Shalin, Stan and Tina; who looked wrong were Sumbul and Priyanka. Someone else’s fight in which someone else is making a mudda, giving their acting auditions… This was irritating!”

Tina has been raising proper points in the house and leading the right way. Her observations and masterminding house have been appreciated by fans of Bigg Boss.