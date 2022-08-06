Bigg Boss 16 Update: One of the biggest and most watched reality shows on Indian television is Bigg Boss. As the show’s host, Salman Khan‘s name has come to be associated with it. Furthermore, the reality TV show is anticipated to be renewed for a subsequent season following the enormous popularity of season 15. People are excited to discover what surprises this season has. As per reports, Bigg Boss 16 is scheduled to premiere on October 1st, 2022.Also Read - Bhaijaan: Salman Khan to Work With World's Smallest Singer Abdu Rozik - Deets Inside

A report in Telly Chakkar claims that superstar Salman Khan hosted show is all set to premiere in October. The publication also claims that the actor will begin filming the show's promo during the second week of September. According to the report, the show's producers have contacted a number of well-known celebrities, including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, and Sanaya Irani. There is still no evidence of this, though.

Some images have been posted on social media by the Bigg Boss fan page Khabri Lal, which claims to be the first glimpse at the aqua theme house. Sensational queen Rakhi Sawant expressed her desire to take part in the reality TV show alongside her beau Adil Khan.

Last year, Tejasswi Prakash won the 15th season of Bigg Boss, and Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were named the first and second runners-up, respectively.

