Tina Datta: Social media war of fandoms is quite popular and when it is Bigg Boss this game escalates even more. Picking the side of their favourite, Twitteratis came together and trended actress Tina Datta, with a tagline Tremendous Tina.

Coming from a very less Twitter fan base to trending on #12 with massive love flowing in, Tina's personality in Bigg Boss has garnered appreciation. Be it her bold stand or her cute moments with Abdu, her elegant fashion or her upfront nature of confronting what's wrong; Tina has been appreciated by the netizens.

Tina even came in the top 2 of Ormax's rating!