Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed never shies away from speaking her mind. Be it her bold and upfront fashion choices, or her opinions, the actor is always unabashed and unfiltered. Urfi, who posted a series of semi-nude and hot photos in sexy outfits, dropped a video message on her Instagram stories. Her video was about MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan. She had previously also criticised Bigg Boss 16 makers for letting Sajid participate in the celeb reality show. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant also captioned her post where she mentioned that the filmmaker hasn’t apologised for his actions, instead he has always defended himself.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Demands #MeToo Accused Sajid Khan's Ouster From The Show - Here's What She Said

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S INSTAGRAM STORY:

URFI JAVED SAYS SAJID KHAN NEVER APOLOGISED FOR HIS ACTIONS

Urfi added a series of smoking hot pictures on her Instagram stories. From posing in a bold black sexy lingerie from her bedroom to posting her photos in orange bikini. The actor treated her 3.6 million followers with the much-needed glam quotient and sex appeal. She also posted vintage sensual stills of Zeenat Aman from Raj Kapoor’s Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She captioned Zeenat Aman’s photos with heart-shaped emojis. Urfi also added her viral semi-nude video on her Instagram stories. It ended with her powerful video message where she says, “Now that you have my attention, I would like to remind you’ll that Sajid Khan has never apologised to the girls he molested or preyed on or whatever he did. He has not even apologised to the nation. On the other hand, he keeps defending his actions, but he is not sorry for what he did. What an a$#!@%*.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Slam Shalin Bhanot After Archana Gautam Accuses Him of Hitting Her - Check Reactions

PAYAL ROHTAGI DEFENDS SAJID KHAN

Urfi captioned her post as, “Never apologised but keeps defending his actions! A simple sorry would not undo what he did but atleast it’s better than defending what you did.” Recently, actor Payal Rohtagi had defended Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 saying “He has the right to earn money.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Gets Attention From Ladies Of The House

For more updates on Urfi Javed and Sajid Khan, check out this space at India.com.