Bigg Boss 16: Television actress Sreejita De, who is known for her work in shows such as Uttaran, Nazar, Piya Rangrezz and Ladies Special, is the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Sreejita's eviction comes days after her ugly fight with dancer Gori Nagori, where the two blasted at each other and indulged in a heated argument.

During the fight, Sreejita had also called the dancer 'standard-less' and 'manner-less'. Speaking about her eviction to IANS, Sreejita said: " … of course, without any say I am shocked by my eviction."

She added: "I am extremely shocked, sad and I am feeling extremely low…. The people who were staying inside the house were extremely shocked too."