Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Schools Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot – Watch Video

Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan schooled Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot for their behaviour this week in the house. Watch the videos

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: In the 12th week of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan schooled Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for justifying her action while pressing the buzzer to save Ankit Gupta and losing Rs 25 lakh from the prize money. Salman had questioned the Udaariyaan actress for justifying her points while not stating that others (Sajid Khan) were wrong in saving the housemates. On Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen taking Priyanka’s class and bashing her for her hypocrisy. Priyanka said that she did not want to sacrifice her friendship, which left Salman baffled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)



Not only this, but Salman Khan also slammed MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot for using abusive language in the reality show. For the unversed, MC Stan had threatened Shalin on National TV. MC Stan explained to Salman that it was in anger and not his actual statement, he said, “Sir he told me that he would hit me and I got hyper over it so that’s why I said that I will see you outside. I never meant what I said.”

While talking to MC Stan, Salman shifted to Shalin and pointed him out too and said that even he had spoken about it earlier and asked him to not show as if he doesn’t know what he is talking about. Salman also imitated Shalin and stopped him from trying to be innocent. He said he should stop talking nonsense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Later, Shalin and MC Stan apologised for behaving in a bad way.