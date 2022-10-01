Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is back with his swagger as he returns as the host in Bigg Boss Season 16. As the audiences are all excited for the unique concept, since the rules of the games have changed. Earlier, in a promo, Salman had told that this time even Bigg Boss will play along with the contestants. From circus-themed house to controversial confirmed contestants, the new season is going to be more happening. The celeb reality show is known for its unscripted melodrama, rivalry, challenging tasks and friendships. Given, the previous seasons, BB16 promises to be much more spicier with juicy gossips among contestants.Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 House: 10 Stunning Pictures That Take You Inside The Gorgeously Designed Circus-Themed Set

BIGG BOSS 16 TO HAVE CONTROVERSIAL CONTESTANTS

Salman Khan had introduced Abdu Rozik as the first contestant few days ago. Abdu is a singer and rapper from Tajikistan who has made his Bollywood debut in Salman’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Among the confirmed list of contestants, MeToo accused filmmaker Sajid Khan is also one of the participants in the show. Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner Shiv Thakare and Tina Dutta from the popular daily soap Uttaran are also the confirmed contestants in the Salman Khan hosted reality show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Confirmed Contestants List: Top 14 Participants From Sajid Khan to Tina Datta Who Are Entering The Show Tonight

BIGG BOSS 16 TIMINGS, TV AND OTT SLOT

Bigg Boss 16 will be airing on Colors on October 1 (Saturday) onwards at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Post the premiere, the show will air on Colors at 10 pm on weekdays. Bigg Boss 16 can also be watched on the OTT platform Voot Select at a subscription of Rs 299 a year. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will now be hosted by Salman Khan on Friday and Saturday. A new interactive segment will also be introduced which will be shown on Sunday Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Enter Bigg Boss 16 as Contestant: All You Need to Know About The Udaariyan Actress

Choti Sardarni fame Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia and TV actress Shaleen Bhanot are also said to be contestants in Bigg Boss 16.

