The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has called Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik into a money laundering investigation because of his purported connection to narcotics dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi.

Abdu Rozik, a musician from Tajikistan, gained fame for his participation in season 16 of the renowned reality show Bigg Boss. During his tenure on the reality program, he not only amassed a sizable fan base, but his banter with another participant Shiv Thakare also made news at the time. The duo have hit the headline again, and well for not the right reasons. Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare have been called as witnesses by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) due to a money laundering case involving the funding of drugs. This was due to the fact that Ali Asghar Shirazi, the drug lord, sent money to Abdu’s Burger Joint, ‘Burgiir,’ and Shiv’s ‘Thakare Chai and Snacks.’

Abdu Rozik Questioned by ED Regarding Money Laundering Case

Even though Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik both ended their business relationship with Hustlers Hospitality upon learning of the company’s connection with illegal substances, Thakare had already visited the emergency department. He disclosed that he had met with Krunal Ojha, the head of Hustlers Hospitality and that it was through him that he had obtained funding. According to an ETimes report, Abdu now appeared before the ED to testify in the same case. He received a call on February 27, 2024, at 1.30 PM.

It is explicitly stated by Rozik’s attorney, Prashant Patil, that he is only involved as a prosecution witness against particular Kunal Oza, as per IndiaToday reports. “My client, Mr Abdu Rozik was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the capacity of a prosecution witness against one Mr Kunal Oza. As his duty towards the law enforcement agencies in our country, Mr. Abdu Rozik has travelled all the way from Dubai to depose his statement under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, ” Patil said.

In addition to stating that he had supplied the required paperwork and assisted with the investigation, the attorney promised to continue doing so as needed.

Abdu Rozik’s on His Bigg Boss 16 Journey

Abdu Rozik shared a number of insights regarding his Bigg Boss journey during an appearance on the Vibezshow podcast. The internet sensation said on the same podcast that Salman Khan is a really kind person and that he has been heard praising him. He said that Salman loved him a lot and that he treated him nicely on the show. The singer had acknowledged that the show was really challenging, despite his positive experience. He also clarified that the show is challenging for family members watching it from outside the house as well as from within the house.

