Bigg Boss 17: Abdu Rozik Expresses His Feelings For Isha Malviya Before Grand Finale, Performs Mushy Dance in Front of Samarth Jurel – Watch

Abdu Rozik was among one the celebs who entered the Bigg Boss 17 house. Rozik expressed his wish to pair with Isha Malviya to attend the Bigg Boss after party.

Abdu Rozik dances with Isha Malviya

Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Abdu Rozik, was the recent one to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house on the occasion of the grand finale. Rozik, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss season 16, was asked by Harsh Limbachiyaa to pick a girl among the female contestants with whom he wanted to attend the after-party of Bigg Boss. Further, the ex-contestant was asked to give a White, Yellow, and Red rose to a girl with whom he wishes to be a friend from a far distance, just want a friend and want to take that particular one for the date respectively. Responding to the question, Rozik gave the White rose to Ayesha Khan, the Yellow to Mannara and the special Red to Isha Malviya.

Abdu further expressed his feelings for Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya. He mentioned that he’d take her to the Bigg Boss 17’s grand finale party. Later, Rozik and Malviya were seen heading towards the dance floor to perform a mushy dance on DDLJ’s iconic romantic song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jana Sanam’. As the duo danced together, the entire Bigg Boss contestants cheered for them. Coincidently, both Abdu and Isha were twinning in white attires.

Take a look here:

Bigg Boss 17’s grand finale is going on and among all the contestants only 5 including Arun Srikanth Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, Munwar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar secured their place in the finale.

