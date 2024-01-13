Home

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Cries After Seeing His Mother, Latter Confronts Isha Malviya and Says, ‘Stay Away From My Son’

Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar was surprised by the producers of the show when his mother entered the house.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Update: India’s most watched Hindi reality show had some unexpected incidents happening this week. From meeting Ankita and Vicky’s mother to Munawar’s sister entering the house. The producers of the show unveiled another special guest for Abhishek Kumar. The Bigg Boss 17 promo revealed Abhishek Kumar’s mother making an appearance as part of the family week. A short video released by Colors TV on Saturday showed Abhishek crying and embracing his mother.

Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Abhishek’s Mother Consoles Her Son

Abhishek’s Mother Questions Isha Malviya’s Accusation, ‘When Did I Slap My Son?’

The clip also featured Abhishek’s mother confronting Isha Malviya as Abhishek’s mother advised her to refrain from spreading falsehoods and recommended that she keep her distance from her son. “When did I ever slap Abhishek in your presence? No television was broken in our home. Let’s focus on the issues within the household. Why bring in external matters? If you can’t see him, then maintain your distance. If you say ten things, he will also respond with at least one,” Abhishek’s mother stated.

Fans Say, ‘Right Thing Happened with Isha Malviya’

As the video was posted on Instagram, fans were quick to react to the video. Many users took the sides of Abhishek and wrote, “He went through so much that’s why he reacts but so emotional person jo log emotional hote hai vahi samjh sakte hai feeling stay strong Abhishek may god heal your heart (sic).”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Thank God Abhishek ki mom ayi usko thodi himmat mili(heart eomjis) sab milke usko poke karte he (Thank God Abhishek’s mom arrived in the house, he might supportive now, or everyone starts poking at him) (sic).”

The third user took sides with Isha Malviya and wrote, “I understand he was poked but the glorification of misogyny and violent behaviour of Abhishek is not acceptable. Glorifying people like Abhishek is a very scary phenomenon and makes me believe that we are not progressing but regressing (sic).

Abhishek Kumar’s Equation with Isha Malviya

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, who were previously colleagues on the show Udaariyaan, joined Bigg Boss 17 together last year. Up to now, Isha has made multiple accusations against her ex-boyfriend. Even on the premiere night, Isha alleged that Abhishek had slapped her during an argument – a claim that he has denied.

On Friday, Isha and Abhishek engaged in a heated disagreement after she accused her former Udaariyaan co-star of not keeping things clean. Abhishek tried to defend himself, but the argument quickly turned ugly.

Kumar lost his temper and verbally attacked Isha three times. “Your father only wants you dead, you deserve it and I didn’t curse at you for you to talk to me like this,” Isha told Abhishek, to which he also responded angrily, saying, “I am tired of enduring your insults and will now insult you too.” He then reportedly verbally attacked Isha three times.

Do you think Isha Malviya’s accusations were fake when confronted by Abhishek’s mother? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

