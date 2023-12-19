Home

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Gets Into an Ugly Spat With Ankita Lokhande’s Husband Vicky Jain: ‘Tujhe Ladki Kyun Mili Hai’

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss season 17, contestants Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain engaged in a heated argument. The matter escalated when Abhishek age-shamed Vicky and made disrespectful remarks about his relationship with Ankita Lokhande.

Bigg Boss 17: The latest episode witnessed a heated debate between Bigg Boss contestants Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar, leading to a physical fight and the use of offensive language. This was not the first time Abhishek and Vicky got involved in a nasty fight. Salman Khan issued multiple warnings to Abhishek due to his aggressive behaviour. In the recent episode, he was seen getting out of control and shouting at the top of his lungs. Here’s what happened between the two contestants.

Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain Fight Turns Bigg Boss 17 House in a Warzone

The altercation began when Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar were overheard making jokes about Ayesha Khan’s arrival in the house and their surprise at expecting a single girl to join the show. However, things took a turn for the worse between them when Ankita was seen laughing and reacting similarly. The Udariyan actor reprimanded her and told her not to mock him.

Here’s a video of Abhishek- Vicky’s Ugly Fight:

Abhishek Kumar Ropes in Vicky Jain’s Wife Ankita Lokhande in The Argument

Soon, Vicky was also involved in the argument and urged the actor not to disrespect Ankita. The situation escalated when Abhishek began to insult Vicky based on his age. He remarked, ” Tu 40 saal ka budha hai tu mujhe mat sikha, sab ko pata hai tujhe medical room me kyun jaana padta hai (You are a 40-year-old man and everybody knows why you need to go to the medical room”). In response, Vicky said, “Teri aisi harkate hai toh tujhe koi ladki nai milegi. (Your behaviour is such that no girl will want to be with you”). Later, the actor commented, “Sab ko pata hai tujhe ladki kyun mili hai (Everybody knows why you got the girl,” referring to his wife Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita confronted Abhishek about his hurtful comments, but the confrontation escalated as Abhishek charged angrily towards her. The situation turned physical as both Abhishek and Vicky pushed each other in the heat of the argument.

After this violent fight between the contestants, audiences are now eagerly waiting for the reactions of Big Boss makers and host Salman Khan.

