Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Gets Slammed by Rashami Desai, Kamya Panjabi And Other Celebs For Being ‘Fake’

Bigg Boss 17 Day 3 Updates: Abhishek Kumar again fights with Sunny Aarya (Tehelka) and other contestants. He gets trolled by netizens and celebrities on social media. Check their reactions!

Bigg Boss 17 Highlights: It’s just been three days since Salman Khan’s show started and the internet is buzzing with all the updates on BB 17. Day 3 witnessed fights in the house by contestant Abhishek Kumar. The Udaariyaan actor has taken over social media for all the negative reasons. Not only netizens but now TV actors have started slamming Abhishek Kumar for his game plan as he is showing his ‘fake’ side.

Abhishek Kumar has irritated celebrities like Kamya Panjabi, Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia and Sandiip Sikcand for creating a ruckus in the Bigg Boss house. From his stage fight with ex-girlfriend and contestant Isha Malviya to unnecessary fights with other contestants inside the house, Abhishek has let down many and his image has gone for a toss.

#AbhishekKumar is so dumb that he’s trying to copy paste Asim and Sid fight scenes from BB13 without understanding the context.

Someone should tell him to stop copying the old season and be himself in the present situation.#BiggBoss17 #BB17 #MunawarFaruqui #Abhisha… pic.twitter.com/CkroVZpFfB — Pֆყo Heba (@0hebafathi) October 17, 2023

#AbhishekKumar is very irritating plus he’s unnecessarily picking fights with everyone. Trying to find a mudda.

Sorry but this is a reality show you can’t follow this same old script here. But actually you’re making a mockery of yourself.#BIGGBOSS17pic.twitter.com/94Wv7cwyTH — ✶ (@MaHeenS99) October 17, 2023



Actor Rashami Desai took to her social media handle to share her feedback on the ongoing Bigg Boss 17 show. She wrote, “Vicky bhaiya ki masti aur ankudi ki silent feeling munnar ka suljha pan manara ki cutness + ghabrahat (ladki ko dum Ghar main hona chahiye) love it. Only abhishek needs to understand the bb is different every year. And i felt his fake. The way he fights.”

Rajiv Adatia who is Abhishek Kumar’s friend wrote, “Abhishek is my friend but I think he needs to calm down in the house. There is such a fun side to him that everyone should see! He cracks us up for hours with his humour. I want him to fight less and just enjoy the process! #bb17″

Kamya, on the other hand, said, “Main aisa hi hu, kaun bore hogya hai ye sunke?”

