Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Reveals Why He Doesn’t Get Along With Isha Malviya, Says ‘I Don’t Want…’ WATCH

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar in a recent press interaction revealed how Isha Malviya and he planned on not to talk about their relationship. Watch Video.

Bigg Boss 17: The popular Hindi reality show never missed a chance to add more spice to the game. After the eviction of Isha Malviya, the makers of the show allowed the rest of the contestants to be part of a press release. In a recent video posted by The Khabri Tweets, shared a short glimpse where the media poked at Abhishek’s past life and addressed his aggressive behaviour on the reality show.

Media Questions Abhishek’s Masculinity and Past Relationship

At the start of the video, a reporter jumped to the subject of Abhishek’s equation with Isha Malviya. The question included the controversial slap of Abhishek at Samarth Jurel and the the reporter also pointed out that Abhishek and Isha have made fun of their relationship.

Take a Look At Bigg Boss 17 Video:

The Udaariyan actor replied, “Before coming to the show I had a word with Isha, and explained to her that if we are going to be on Bigg Boss 17, I don’t want our past life to get the limelight (sic).” Abhishek further added, “ I and Isha knew the kind of relationship we had was not good enough to share on national television, and I didn’t want people to make fun of me and Isha (sic).”

In the press release, Abhishek also stated, “If Isha decided to speak about our relationship, I wouldn’t leave it behind as well. After 8 or 9 weeks I will also jump into the conversation (sic).” Another reporter took the context of Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui, where Abhishek Kumar had supported Faruqui in showing masculinity. The reporter further added, “Ladki ko cheat karna ladki ko marna, mardangi nahi hoti (Cheating on a girl and hitting a girl is not a sign of masculinity( (sic).”

To this, the Udaariyan actor denied the fact and said, “Koi baat nahi har koi karta hai.. Mujhe usse sehlana tha.. obviously usne itni badi galti kari hai and mai deny karta hu (No problem, everyone does it.. I had to console him (Munawar). Obviously, he has made such a big mistake and I do not accept his actions) (sic).”

Media Point Out Abhishek Kumar’s Aggressive Behaviour In Bigg Boss 17 House

Abhishek on multiple occasions has burst out on national television. When a reporter asked Abhishek about becoming aggressive in the house after being poked, slapping Samarth, and crying on the reality show.

The reporter finally asked him, “As a dignified man, don’t you think you should have informed Bigg Boss that you want to leave the house, because of you leaving another deserving contestant could have stayed? (sic)” Abhishek Kumar further denied the allegations that were being made against him. He said, “I wanted Bigg Boss to talk about the situation where I was suffering in the house. I wanted BB to take action against them, like nominating the contestants for elimination (sic).”

Contestants Left In Bigg Boss 17 House

After the eviction of Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya the rest of the contestants include Ankita, Vicky, Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek, and Arun. The grand final of Bigg Boss 17 is set to take place on January 28, 2024.

What are your thoughts on Abhishek Kumar leaving the Bigg Boss house? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

